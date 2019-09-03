CAPA Presents Halloween Screening of Hocus Pocus

Spook Out Movie Magic is a special Halloween event at the Ohio Theatre

Spooky season is fast approaching! Mark your calendars for October 20 at 3 p.m. for a witchy evening! 

CAPA will present Spook Out Movie Magic, a Halloween event at the Ohio Theatre featuring a screening of the popular holiday movie, Disney's Hocus Pocus. There will be pre-show party, intermission entertainment from the Might Morton organ, and even a costume contest for CAPA prizes.

Day-of-show tickets are $5 or you may purchase them by phone or at www.capa.com.

What you didn't know about Hocus Pocus 

  • When the story was initially pitched to Disney, writers used broomsticks and 15 pounds of candy corn to invoke the true Halloween spirit in the story.
  • Bette Midler says the film is the favorite thing she's ever done.
  • The role of Max, the main protagonist, was offered to Leonardo DiCaprio at first. He turned it down to do What's Eating Gilbert Grape.
  • There were several cat actors used in the making of the film.
  • The movie takes place on Halloween in 1993 - on a Sunday with no full moon. The next Halloween full moon will appear in 2020. 
  • Rosie O'Donnell was offered a role as one of the Sanderson sisters. 