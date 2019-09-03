CAPA Presents Halloween Screening of Hocus Pocus

Spooky season is fast approaching! Mark your calendars for October 20 at 3 p.m. for a witchy evening!

CAPA will present Spook Out Movie Magic, a Halloween event at the Ohio Theatre featuring a screening of the popular holiday movie, Disney's Hocus Pocus. There will be pre-show party, intermission entertainment from the Might Morton organ, and even a costume contest for CAPA prizes.

Day-of-show tickets are $5 or you may purchase them by phone or at www.capa.com.

What you didn't know about Hocus Pocus

When the story was initially pitched to Disney, writers used broomsticks and 15 pounds of candy corn to invoke the true Halloween spirit in the story.

Bette Midler says the film is the favorite thing she's ever done.

The role of Max, the main protagonist, was offered to Leonardo DiCaprio at first. He turned it down to do What's Eating Gilbert Grape.