CAPA Offers Free Walking Tours Throughout All of Their Theatres

Ever gone to a show at the Ohio, Palace or Southern Theatre and imagined what it is like for a performer to stand on stage and look out at the crowd? Now you can make that dream a reality for CAPA is opening up its theatres and offering free, self-guided tours on Saturday, July 13, from 1-4 p.m. as a part of CAPA’s 50th anniversary celebration.

On this tour, you will be able to get a more up-close perspective of the Ohio, Palace and Southern theatres by getting to explore the theatres on your own, learn about the history of these theatres and even have the opportunity to go up on stage yourself.

Those on the tour will even have the opportunity to receive a free pair of tickets to the 2019 CAPA Summer Movie Series. You will be able to receive your free tickets by getting your tour program stamped at each location and taking your fully stamped tour program to the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) before 4 p.m. on July 13, or by showing your program to those at the CAPA Ticket Center on July15-20 during the Ticket Center’s regular business hours (Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.).

No reservation is required for this free event, and it will take place rain or shine. However, do be aware that these self-guided tours do include stairs and that large bags/backpacks are prohibited.

About CAPA

Established on May 21, 1969, by Robert Karlsberger, Lawrence Fisher, Jean Whallon and Scott Whitlock, CAPA has now been supporting Columbus’ arts community for 50 years. With the support of American Electric Power Foundation and Nationwide, this $21 million non-profit performing arts organization presents more than 60 national touring artists each season, produces Festival Latino, creates educational performing arts experiences for thousands of students each year, and so much more.

The Theatres and CAPA

The Ohio Theatre

Did you know that CAPA’s reason for formation in 1969 was to save the Loew’s Ohio Theatre from being torn down and turned into an office tower? The founders of CAPA united and turned to the central Ohio community for help and was able to raise more than $2 million in less than a year. The Ohio Theatre was saved and is now a National Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the State Theatre of Ohio that we know and love today.

The Southern Theatre

After being closed for 7 years, the Southern Theatre was donated to CAPA in 1986 and was in need of many repairs. CAPA again turned to the greater Columbus community and was able to raise $10 million to fund a 14-month total restoration. After being reopened in 1998, the Southern Theatre is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the oldest (it opened in 1896!) existing theatre in Columbus.

The Palace Theatre

CAPA received the Palace Theatre as a gift from Katherine LeVeque in 1989. With an interior design inspired by France’s Palais de Versailles, the 1926 vaudeville house received a $6 million renovation from CAPA in 2018 and has now been restored to its former glory.

Go to www.capa.com to learn more!

Sara Dowler is a contributing editor.