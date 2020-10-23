CAPA Launches “Careers in the Arts,”

× Expand Photo courtesy CAPA and Terry Gilliam

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) will launch a new, virtual education series this November for students in grades 6-12 called Careers in the Arts. The series will offer ten episodes—five on Mondays in November 2020 and five on Mondays in March 2021—that expose students to the many behind-the-scenes career opportunities that exist in the fine and performing arts.

Each episode will be published at 10am on its designated date to https://www.capa.com/education/careers-in-the-arts/ and will include an introduction to a career in the arts, an interview with a professional in the field, a demonstration by the professional of a common task or job responsibility of the featured career, and an activity to extend learning. An online resource guide for each episode will also be offered so students can further explore the featured career.

“Most students know about the careers they see on stage—actors, musicians, dancers—but there is a whole team of people behind the curtain in career fields such as development, marketing, and programming that make what they see on stage possible,” stated CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra. “As CAPA’s educational programs began pivoting to virtual for 2020, it seemed like the perfect time to launch this new series that offers students the opportunity to learn about the wide variety of people and careers that make an arts organization successful.”

The 2020-21 CAPA education programs are made possible through the generous support of The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, and The Ohio Arts Council.

Fall lineup for Careers in the Arts:

Monday, November 2 – Technical Director

Monday, November 9 – Marketing Manager

Monday, November 16 – Lighting Designer

Monday, November 23 – Photographer

Monday, November 30 – Community Development Manager

Episodes will remain archived at https://www.capa.com/education/careers-in-the-arts/ indefinitely so they can be viewed at any time. The spring schedule will be announced at a later date.