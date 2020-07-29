CAPA announces schedule for Viva Festival Latino

× Expand Randall L Schieber Festival Latino, Columbus Ohio.

Aug. 3-9, Viva Festival Latino will be in full-force online.

Although Festival Latino is canceled for 2020, this virtual event will provide some of the same Latin flavors, music, dance, artists and more.

CAPA has announced the official schedule of events listed below!

Monday, August 3 – FOCUS: Festival Latino History & Local Community

A health and wellness resource page will be posted, offering links to local health and social service organizations offering free health screenings and bilingual services as well as information on local education and community programs.

At 7 p.m., video feature: DJ Cale (also known as Derek Amaya) will kick off the week with a special introduction video that looks back on some great moments of Festival Latino from past years. He’ll chat with some of the event’s most popular vendors and introduce a customized Spotify playlist that will be made available for download featuring hits from the international and national artists that have previously headlined Festival Latino.

Tuesday, August 4 – FOCUS: Latin Cuisine

A Latin cuisine resource page will be posted, offering links to local restauranteurs and Latino grocery stores that specialize in a wide variety of cuisine from Latin America and beyond.

At 7 p.m., video feature: Nadia De Jesus, owner and operator of D’Nadia Catering, will demonstrate how to make the traditional Dominican dish mangú, salami, y queso frito (mashed plantains, salami, and fried cheese) and the popular Dominican beverage morir soñando, a creamy combination of milk and freshly squeezed orange juice. Omar D’Angelo of Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food will share some special dishes and the recipe for their famous empanadas, a fried turnover common in Latin America.

Wednesday, August 5 – FOCUS: Latin Dance

An online gallery will be posted showcasing images of dance demonstrations and instruction from past Festival Latino events.

Columbus-based flamenco and classical Spanish dancer Griset Damas-Roche will post a flamenco dance demonstration video, exhibiting the genre’s emotional intensity, proud carriage, expressive use of the arms, and rhythmic stamping of the feet.

Thursday, August 6 – FOCUS: Children’s Activities & Local Latin Artists

Children’s activity sheets will be available for download including Dia de los Muertos coloring pages, a how-to worksheet on creating Mexican paper flowers, and a how-to worksheet on crafting Papel Picado (paper snowflakes).

A resource page of Festival Latino marketplace artists will be posted, offering links to shop the work of local Latin artisans.

An online gallery will be posted showcasing images of marketplace vendors from previous years of Festival Latino.

Friday, August 7 – FOCUS: Latin Fashion

An online gallery will be posted showcasing images of Festival Latino fashion shows from previous years.

At 7 p.m., video feature: Local fashion designer Gerardo Encinas exhibits his latest cultural fashion line with a video runway show.

Saturday, August 8 – FOCUS: Latin Music

At 7 p.m., video feature: DJ Cale broadcasts a DJ House Party from Genoa Park, spinning the hottest Latin tracks from a variety of national and international Latin artists.

Viewers are encouraged to prepare for the DJ House Party by downloading the ¡Viva Festival Latino! Spotify playlist and picking up pre-party Latin food from the posted list of local Latino restauranteurs.

Sunday, August 9 – FOCUS: Latin Music

At 7p.m., video feature: ¡Viva Festival Latino! presents an online, video concert from headlining musical act Funk Salsa Urban.

For a full, more detailed schedule, visit www.festivallatino.net or www.capa.com.