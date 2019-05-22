CAPA Announces Festival Latino Artist Lineup

× Expand Randall L. Schieber Festival Latino, Columbus Ohio

CAPA announced its artist lineup for the 2019 Festival Latino that will take place Aug. 10-11 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus. With music, dancing, Latin-American cuisine and plenty of cultural and arts workshops, this is an event you surely do not want to miss.

Festival Latino Artists

La Reunion Norteña

With recent hits such as “Llevate Todo,” “En Que Falle,” “Amigos Para Que” and “Entonces Juguemos” this northern Mexican group performs corridos, polkas, rancheras and classic norteño ballads all in a traditional style.

Grupo Manía

Expect to see this Grammy Award-winning group from Puerto Rico perform their most popular songs such as “Me Miras y Te Miro,” “Linda Eh,” “Ojitos Bellos” and “Te Ví.”

Los Rabanes

As the first band from Central America to win a Latin Grammy in the Best Rock Album category, come see these musical pioneers from Panama fuse Caribbean dance rhythms with rock and other alternative genres.

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Having earned an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, six Grammy Awards and the Guinness World Record for most No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Tropical chart it is no wonder that Gilberto Santa Rosa is known as “El Caballero de la Salsa” (“The Gentleman of Salsa”).

About Festival Latino

Beginning as a five-hour pilot project by the City of Columbus in 1996, the Festival Latino received such an overwhelming response that it was expanded to a two-day event in 1997 and has remained as such ever since. However, when City of Columbus budget cuts threatened the Festival Latino in 2009, CAPA was asked by Mayor Michael Coleman to take on the production of the festival. CAPA agreed, and the rest is history.