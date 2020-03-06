Calling all artists! ArtPop wants to showcase your work

Everyone has seen the bright and exceptional artwork on billboards across the city and in the airport, but do you know who curates those pieces? It’s ArtPop Columbus.

If you’re an artist, this could be your year to shine. Now through March 29, ArtPop is accepting submissions from Franklin County artists.

This will be the fourth year that the Greater Columbus Arts Council Art Makes Columbus initiative is partnering with ArtPop to make art more accessible to Columbus residents, while also supporting local artists.

Winners not only get the opportunity to promote their art publicly, but they also receive a $500 stipend. The past ArtPop winners reported an increase in their successes after being featured across the city.

ArtPop is currently active in six cities, but Columbus stands out this year as the only one to extend an award to one graduating high school senior planning to attend college in an art-related field. Instead of the usual five selected artists, there will be the addition of a student winner.

Charlotte Belland is a 2019 featured artists. Her work connects with the dog-lovers of Columbus: anyone who’s driven through the intersection of Oakland Park Avenue and Westerville Road has seen her work on the huge billboard featuring 10 dogs.

“The accessibility of the billboards has made a positive impact,” Belland says in a press release. “People have gone out of their way to let me know that seeing my billboard brought a smile on their commute to work. People who share my love for dogs have reached out and I’ve been able to help local groups with dog-welfare fundraising.”

Being an artist in Columbus means being part of a community larger than yourself, whether it’s connecting with local groups or other artists.

“My favorite part about being an artist in Columbus is that people make room for others and people extend a hand to raise others up,” says Belland.

Submit your best work now at www.columbusmakesart.com/artpop. Submissions close March 29.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.