Calendar | March 2021

Through March 7
UA Quest - A Scavenger Hunt for Information about Upper Arlington
All day, Online
March 1-April 5
Grove City Bunny Hunt
March 1
Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Lucky You!
6-6:30 p.m., virtual
March 1
Ohio History Center presents Ohio Statehood Day
Time TBD, virtual
March 3
Wednesday Connects
8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual
March 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
March 3
Generation Connection Seminar
3:30-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
March 4-6
Musical Performance
Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview
March 5
Women’s Leadership Coalition presents Radical Gratitude
9-10:30 a.m., virtual
March 5
The Black Athlete: Politics and Protest in the Era of Black Lives Matter: A Dialogue
4:30 p.m., Virtual
March 5-19
Full STEAM Ahead Live Vol. 3 – When Science Goes Viral
Virtual
March 5
Live Music at Beerhead
7-10 p.m., Beerhead Bar & Eatery, New Albany
March 6
Grown-Up & Me Painting Class
3:30-5 p.m., Purple Dog Art Studio, New Albany
March 9
New Albany Lecture Series: Well-being
7 p.m. virtual
March 10
Virtual Family Yoga
3:30-4 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, Online
March 10
Jazz Arts Group presents '70s Jazz & Pop Hits
8 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. and virtual
March 12
American Red Cross Blood Drive
12-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
March 12-13
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto
10 a.m., Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St., Columbus
March 12-13
Instaband Semi-Finals
Groove U Creative Campus, 5030 Bradenton Ave., Dublin
March 13
Friends of Upper Arlington Parks
9 a.m.-noon, Smith Nature Park, 1270 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington
March 13
St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Darree Fields Park, Dublin
March 13
Chihuly Nights
7-10 p.m., Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
March 14
Drive Up Farmers Market
4-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
March 15-April 15
Best of the ‘Bus Voting
March 16
Online Event Digital Downloads 101
6:30-7:30 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, Online
March 16
GHPL Board Meeting
7-8 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. 1st Ave., Grandview
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Geri Ziemba of the Dublin Tavern on the ideal St. Patrick’s Day meal:
“St. Patrick’s is a big day here, along with Parade Day. Guinness obviously is king, but we do serve an excellent Irish coffee made with Jameson and demerara sugar with a frothed cream topping that is very popular. As for food, we do a lot of everything – Irish egg rolls, braised beef shepherd’s pie and, of course, corned beef and cabbage.”
March 17
Wednesday Connects
8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual
March 18
Author Talk with Imbolo Mbue
3 p.m., Virtual
March 18
Hello Spring! Creative Escape
3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn,, 500 Metro Place N., Dublin
www.facebook.com/CreativeEscapesWithPam
March 18-20
Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents Little Women
March 20, 7 p.m.; March 20 & 21, 2 p.m., Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts, 8300 Hyland Croy Rd., Dublin
March 19-20
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn – The Creation
7:30 p.m., Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus
March 20
Virtual Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium
8:30 a.m., virtual
www.facebook.com/gardensatgantzfarm
March 20
A Whale of a Time – Sensory Friendly
11:30-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
March 20
OMN Synergy Conference
All day, Dublin Radiant Life Church, 7100 Post Rd., Dublin
March 21
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Musical Giants
3 p.m., McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
March 21
Musical Giants
3-4 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
March 26
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
March 26
Lincoln Theatre Association presents Marc Fazon
8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus and virtual
www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com
March 27
UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail
Bunny Trail: 9:35-10:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington
March 27
Spring Renewal Retreat - Native Wellness + Co.
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Native Wellness + Co., New Albany
March 28
Drive Up Farmers Market
4-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany