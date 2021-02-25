Calendar | March 2021

Through March 7

UA Quest - A Scavenger Hunt for Information about Upper Arlington

All day, Online

www.uahistory.org

March 1-April 5

Grove City Bunny Hunt

GroveCityOhio.gov

March 1

Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Lucky You!

6-6:30 p.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

March 1

Ohio History Center presents Ohio Statehood Day

Time TBD, virtual

www.ohiohistory.org

March 3

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

March 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

March 3

Generation Connection Seminar

3:30-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.eventbrite.com

March 4-6

Musical Performance

Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview

www.ghschools.org

March 5

Women’s Leadership Coalition presents Radical Gratitude

9-10:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

March 5

The Black Athlete: Politics and Protest in the Era of Black Lives Matter: A Dialogue

4:30 p.m., Virtual

www.artsandsciences.osu.edu

March 5-19

Full STEAM Ahead Live Vol. 3 – When Science Goes Viral

Virtual

www.capa.com

March 5

Live Music at Beerhead

7-10 p.m., Beerhead Bar & Eatery, New Albany

www.stayhappening.com

March 6

Grown-Up & Me Painting Class

3:30-5 p.m., Purple Dog Art Studio, New Albany

www.eventbrite.com

March 9

New Albany Lecture Series: Well-being

7 p.m. virtual

www.newalbanychamber.com

March 10

Virtual Family Yoga

3:30-4 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, Online

www.ghpl.org

March 10

Jazz Arts Group presents '70s Jazz & Pop Hits

8 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. and virtual

www.jazzartsgroup.org

March 12

American Red Cross Blood Drive

12-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

March 12-13

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto

10 a.m., Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

March 12-13

Instaband Semi-Finals

Groove U Creative Campus, 5030 Bradenton Ave., Dublin

www.instaband.org

March 13

Friends of Upper Arlington Parks

9 a.m.-noon, Smith Nature Park, 1270 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

March 13

St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Darree Fields Park, Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 13

Chihuly Nights

7-10 p.m., Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

March 14

Drive Up Farmers Market

4-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

March 15-April 15

Best of the ‘Bus Voting

www.cityscenecolumbus.org

March 16

Online Event Digital Downloads 101

6:30-7:30 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, Online

www.ghpl.org

March 16

GHPL Board Meeting

7-8 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. 1st Ave., Grandview

www.ghpl.org

March 17

St. Patrick’s Day

Geri Ziemba of the Dublin Tavern on the ideal St. Patrick’s Day meal:

“St. Patrick’s is a big day here, along with Parade Day. Guinness obviously is king, but we do serve an excellent Irish coffee made with Jameson and demerara sugar with a frothed cream topping that is very popular. As for food, we do a lot of everything – Irish egg rolls, braised beef shepherd’s pie and, of course, corned beef and cabbage.”

March 17

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

March 18

Author Talk with Imbolo Mbue

3 p.m., Virtual

www.columbuslibrary.org

March 18

Hello Spring! Creative Escape

3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn,, 500 Metro Place N., Dublin

www.facebook.com/CreativeEscapesWithPam

March 18-20

Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents Little Women

March 20, 7 p.m.; March 20 & 21, 2 p.m., Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts, 8300 Hyland Croy Rd., Dublin

www.dublinschools.net/Jerome

March 19-20

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn – The Creation

7:30 p.m., Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

March 20

Virtual Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium

8:30 a.m., virtual

www.facebook.com/gardensatgantzfarm

March 20

A Whale of a Time – Sensory Friendly

11:30-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.columbusmakesart.com

March 20

OMN Synergy Conference

All day, Dublin Radiant Life Church, 7100 Post Rd., Dublin

www.ohioministry.net

March 21

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Musical Giants

3 p.m., McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

March 21

Musical Giants

3-4 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

March 26

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

March 26

Lincoln Theatre Association presents Marc Fazon

8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus and virtual

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

March 27

UACA Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Trail

Bunny Trail: 9:35-10:30 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington

www.uaca.org

March 27

Spring Renewal Retreat - Native Wellness + Co.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Native Wellness + Co., New Albany

www.nativewellnessco.com

March 28

Drive Up Farmers Market

4-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org