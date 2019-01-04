Mark your calendar for this NEW and free CSO event

Back in December, Columbus Symphony named six original works by composers with Ohio ties as the first winners of its innovative, new composition competition in collaboration with the Johnstone Fund for New Music—SCORE with the Columbus Symphony!

Launched in the summer of 2018, SCORE! strives to support and feature the compositional talent of Ohio. Of the 55 original compositions submitted by composers originally from Ohio, current residents of Ohio, current students in Ohio, or graduates of an Ohio university, six were selected by a panel of judges that included CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov.

Mark your calendar, you'll want to hear all this fresh talent at the SCORE! Happy Hour concert on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. Maestro Milanov will conduct the Columbus Symphony in performing these six winning compositions:

Title: “Discord”

Composer: Nabil Abad

Ohio connection: Current student at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music (Berea, Ohio)

Graham Hebel

Title: “Impulse”

Composer: Martin Hebel

Ohio connection: Graduate of University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music

© Russ Hickman Photography

Title: “Vinyl”

Composer: Charles Peck

Ohio connection: Graduate of University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music

Title: “Andromeda”

Composer: Ramsey Sadaka

Ohio connection: Graduate of The Ohio State University, Ohio native, resident of New Albany

Title: “Flashing Lights”

Composer: Jiří Trtík

Ohio connection: Current student at Cleveland Institute of Music

Title: “Blooming in Winter’s Long Dark Night”

Composer: Meng Wang

Ohio connection: Student at University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music

The CSO presents SCORE! HAPPY HOUR

Wednesday, January 9, 7 p.m.

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

In a special free Happy Hour concert, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony will perform six original compositions selected as the first winners of its innovative new competition—SCORE with the Columbus Symphony! The selected compositions were written by composers either originally from Ohio, current residents of Ohio, current students in Ohio, or graduates of an Ohio University. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with complimentary appetizers, drink specials, and the opportunity to meet CSO musicians and the featured composers. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will last for approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Admission is free. Seating is general admission. www.columbussymphony.com