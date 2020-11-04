Butch Bandos keeps the lights on

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights is excited to share their response to the year of COVID-19. The holiday event, from Nov. 20-Jan. 3, will continue to light up everyone's winter season with its socially distant 3-mile drive-thru light show with a very exciting addition!

Starting November 27-December 23, Mrs. Claus will be at the show to accept and deliver letters to Santa. She will be there nightly with Santa’s mailbox and will make sure they get to the big man himself. Parents, see more details online.

Some new safety procedures include but aren't limited to: contactless online payment option, rules to remain in your vehicle at all times, and required mask wearing for all employees. Enjoy newly-designed tunnels and 150-plus displays while remaining safely in the comfort of your own car.

Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights continues to benefit the following local charities: Recreation Unlimited, A Kid Again, 3rd and Goal, and Steps for Sarcoma.

The event's partnership with the Delaware Area Career Center (DACC) allows Fantasy of Lights to continue to work with students in multiple fields and give them opportunities for real world application.

This year there will not be a new display from the DACC Welding class but they are still producing items for the show as are the Digital Design students. The Digital Design students are producing an informational podcast which is a first for the light show! This will be available on Spotify, YouTube, and many other platforms.

The show is located at 3311 S. Old State Rd. 43015. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketbud, Butch Bando's website and Facebook page.