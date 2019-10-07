Buckeye Country Superfest tickets on sale NOW!

Columbus, get ready for a full day of cowboy boots, crazy crowds and country anthems. Buckeye Country Superfest is back – well, not until June – but the tickets are already on sale! Don’t worry, you still have plenty of time to snag your seats and VIP packages to see your favorite artists rock the stage.

The festival features a star-studded lineup for its fifth year, including headliner Kenny Chesney. With 30 number one hits, eight Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year, and more than 300 million albums sold, it’s no wonder The Wall Street Journal calls this artist The King of the Road. His fellow performers include chart toppers Kane Brown, Brett Young, Tyler Rich, American Idol finalist Gabby Barrett, and the Grammy nominated duo Florida Georgia Line.

Buckeye Country Superfest hopes to break last year’s single-day attendance record of more than 55,000 fans.

This year, the stadium is set to shake on Saturday, June 20, starting with a Tiki Tailgate Fan Fest headlined by Tyler Rich. Be sure to arrive early for the tailgate festivities, including food trucks, games and the Budweiser Bar. Before Rich takes the stage, keep your ears open and cheers loud for local talent warming up the crowd.

The Ohio Stadium is the perfect location for this country party, as there’s plenty of room to cook out, kick back and enjoy on The Ohio State University campus. Check out the restaurants and attractions of the University District and get that game-day tailgate feel while still jamming out to your favorite genre.

Tickets start under $40, but the biggest country fans can choose from seven different VIP packages, with perks ranging from hotel rooms to front-row seats to exclusive party packs. Purchase your tickets before they sell out from the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

More info at www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com.

