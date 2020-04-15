Buckeye Country Superfest canceled

On April 15, Columbus Arena and Sports Entertainment announced that the 2020 Buckeye Country Superfest is canceled due to COVID-19. Our achy, breaky hearts.

Here is a formal statement from the company along with ticket information:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Buckeye Country Superfest originally scheduled for June 20, 2020, at Ohio Stadium will not take place.

During this time of uncertainty, we take the health and safety of our fans, staff, and community seriously. We raise our hats to all of you.

It’s your enthusiasm and love for country music that drives us to produce the most memorable experience possible year after year. We can’t wait to once again pull up our boots and get back to work on Buckeye Country Superfest in the future.

Refunds are available via point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster Mobile App will be refunded automatically. Due to the current volume of cancelations, you should expect to receive your refund within 30-45 days. Note that if the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the credit card originally used for purchase. The Schottenstein Center Ticket Office is temporarily closed. If you purchased at the Ticket Office via cash or credit card click here for more information.