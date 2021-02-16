Bringing the orchestra to your home

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra announced its first ever WinterFEST Digital Concert Series, which will begin Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. on its website. For a limited time after the premiere, WinterFEST Digital concerts will be available for on-demand viewing.

After almost a year of being flexible with its concerts due to COVID-19, ProMusica decided to take its festivals online.

“When we conceived our 2020-21 Season of Festivals, we knew we would have to remain nimble and flexible,” says Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica. “SummerFEST and AutumnFEST featured a series of live, in-person performances – and now for WinterFEST, we shift to the digital space.”

The first WinterFEST concert, Vadim & Friends, will showcase the orchestra led by its creative partner and internationally acclaimed violinist Vadim Gluzman. The program will be recorded at the Fives, ProMusica’s new home for the year.

× Expand Vadim Gluzman Photo: Marco Borggreve

The Vadim & Friends program includes Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K. 546; Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581; Mendelssohn’s Sinfonia No. 10 in B Minor; and Vasks’ Musica Serena. The concert is sponsored by the E. Nakamichi Foundation.

Tickets for WinterFEST: Vadim & Friends are on sale now for $20 per access link at www.promusicacolumbus.org.

More WinterFEST online performances will premiere in March. Details and on-sale dates for the remaining digital concerts will be announced in the near future.

The WinterFEST Digital Concert Series is presented by the Jim & Ida Copenhaver Ginter Artistic Innovation Fund and is in partnership with Together & Company at its venue the Fives.

ProMusica was able to present a 2020-21 season despite the pandemic with support by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, Nationwide, the Reinberger Foundation and the ProMusica Sustaining Board.

ProMusica is well known for its world-class performances of both contemporary and classical repertoire. Since 1978, it has been presenting worldwide talent and starts to Columbus. In the midst of the pandemic, ProMusica is dedicated to providing this same experience to its viewers.

“(We are) offering the same great music you would come to expect from ProMusica, just on a new kind of stage,” says Chen. “Now you can enjoy the ProMusica experience from the safety of your home platform.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.