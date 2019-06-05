Brewery creates 6-pack rings that feed sea turtles

× Expand Photos courtesy of Saltwater Brewery

Save the turtles and drink beer!

The Associated Press reported that as many as one million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals were killed every year by six-pack rings. The plastic materials choke seals, tangle in bird's feathers and inevitably wind up in sea turtle's stomachs.

However, one brewery chose to put their brightest minds together and make a chance.

Saltwater Brewery is located in Delray Beach, Florida and is a craft microbrewery. The business created a startup called Eco Six Pack Rings, made from wheat and barely byproducts that have compressed into a durable material. What looks like regular cardboard can actually be safely decomposed and even eaten by sea life.

× Expand Coco Prop Shop Six Pack Ring by Saltwater Brewery

With such an innovative, efficient product, the brewery hopes that other businesses will get on board with the eco-friendly method. Brand managers at the company has been quoted saying that the whole movement was a huge investment for such a small brewery, but it will be worth it and some larger corporations get on board and follow their example.

The brewery also supports many environmental protection organizations like CCA Florida, Surfrider Foundation, The Ocean Foundation, MOTE and Billfish Foundation.

A Peek at some Beers on Tap