Books to watch for according to The New York Times

Agent Sonya: Most Daring Wartime Spy

Ben Macintyre

This true-life spy story is a masterpiece about the woman code-named “Sonya.” Over the course of her career, she was hunted by the Chinese, the Japanese, the Nazis, MI5, MI6, and the FBI—and she evaded them all. Her story reflects the great ideological clash of the twentieth century—between Communism, Fascism, and Western democracy—and casts new light on the spy battles and shifting allegiances of our own times.

Thick as Thieves

Sandra Brown

Twenty years ago in the dead of night, four seemingly random individuals pulled the ultimate heist and almost walked away with half a million dollars. But by daybreak, their plan had been shot to hell. One of them was in the hospital. One was in jail. One was dead. And one got away with it.

The Vanishing Half

Brit Bennett

From The New York Times-bestselling author of The Mothers, a stunning new novel about twin sisters, inseparable as children, who ultimately choose to live in two very different worlds, one black and one white.

A Girl is a Body of Water

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi

"Makumbi’s prose is irresistible and poignant, with remarkable wit, heart and charm―poetic and nuanced, brilliant and sly, openhearted and cunning, balancing discordant truths in wise ruminations. A Girl Is a Body of Water rewards the reader with one of the most outstanding heroines and the incredible honor of journeying by her side." ―The New York Times

The Residence

Andrew Pyper

Something spooky is going down in the White House. This horror story, based on true events, circles the president's late son's ghost haunting the First Family. Strange sounds echo through the ceiling, creepy voices whisper in the halls and something horrible is bound to happen.