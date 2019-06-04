Bon Iver tickets go on sale this Friday!

Finishing out the European leg of their tour, Bon Iver is back with a new set of North American tour dates slated for September and October.

The indie folk band is stopping in Columbus, performing at the Schottenstein Center on October 8 with Feist as its opening act. And even though that seems forever way (enjoy your summer!), Bon Iver tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7 to the general public at boniver.org/tour.

The news keeps getting better. Diehard fans don’t have to worry about securing a ticket. Starting June 5 at 10 a.m. until June 6 at 10 p.m., presale tickets for the second half of the group’s fall tour dates are available to fans signed up at boniver.org/me.

Concert-goers can not only expect to vibe out to Bon Iver classics, but two new songs titled Hey, Ma and U (Man Like) released earlier this week. Featuring Bruce Hornsby on the piano and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, U (Man Like is a gospel-inspired track while its companion Hey, Ma is an ode to mothers, tinged with lead singer Justin Vernon’s personal experiences.

No matter if you’re a new listener or a dedicated member of the Bon Iver fan club, make sure to “(circle)” the Columbus tour date on your calendar.

Can’t make it to the show? That’s not a problem. Bon Iver has plenty of other tour dates scheduled for the fall.

Summer Fun at the Schott

In need of summer entertainment in the meantime? The Schott is hosting other performers who can tide you over between now and October.

Relive the 80s and 90s at New Kids On The Block’s The MixTape Tour on June 22 at 8 p.m. as they jam with pop and hip-hop guests Salt-N-Peppa, Naughty by Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. For more information, click here.

Bringing Sweetener to a Columbus stage, Ariana Grande is performing July 1 at 8 p.m. with Normani and pop duo Social House as her opening acts. For more information, click here.

Join John Mayer on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. for an Evening with John Mayer as he performs songs from his entire music career. For more information, click here.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.