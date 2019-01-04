Bingo, drag, beer and a local foundation all in one night

We're celebrating Halfway to Pride! Join us at Seventh Son Brewing for a charity event: Drag Show Bingo Featuring Selena T. West, benefiting Creative Foundations.

Creative Foundations is an Ohio-focused organization that supports people with developmental disabilities, providing independent living assistance and employment opportunities.

The evening will include a brief interview with our host, Selena T. West, about creating a personal brand, to be followed by several rounds of bingo, led by Selena.

This promises to be one of our most anticipated events! Make sure you save the date!

About Creative Foundations

"Creative Foundations was founded in 2001 to provide support to individuals with developmental disabilities. Founder, David Robins has worked with individuals with disabilities for his entire working career. After David earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1999, he decided it was time to make his dream of starting an agency reality. Today, we support over 260 individuals in 5 Ohio Counties in residential, Adult Day Services, and Vocational Services."

" Our mission is to provide individuals with Independence, Choice, Opportunity, and Security. We strive to intensify our commitment to pro-social values such as kindness, helpfulness, personal responsibility, equality, and respect for others. These are qualities we believe are essential to leading humane and productive lives in society."