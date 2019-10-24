Bill Passed Making Animal Cruelty Federal Felony

It's been estimated that there are 900-2,000 cases of animal cruelty every year in the U.S. alone - 250,000 animals falling victim.

The House has passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony. At the current time, law only punishes animal fighting and the selling of videos of animal cruelty. The PACT Act will change that.

The act allows authorities to prosecute animal abusers, convict them and face fines and up to seven years in prison.

Humane Society Legislative Fund President Sara Amundson told CNN, "These malicious acts deserve federal scrutiny and action. Federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials will finally have the tools they need to bring those responsible for cruelty to animals to justice."

The bill must next pass the Senate to be put into action.

How to spot signs of animal neglect:

Lack of grooming.

Collar ill-fitted or too tight.

Mange from parasites; this looks like hair loss, sores from scratching and bite marks.

Clear signs of starvation.

Poor environment; chained to a fence, kept outdoors in unliveable weather or kept in dirty area.

How you can help:

Report, report, report, report.

Educate others on the issue of animal cruelty. Volunteer at your local humane shelter to attend educational talks or sessions.

Support any initiatives to strengthen state's anti-cruelty laws.

Contribute to your local shelter.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.