Behind the doors of The Estate at New Albany

Less than a half hour away from downtown Columbus, sits the luscious green parks, white wooden fences and overall pristine community environment of New Albany. The area is a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Cbus – but it’s also the perfect place to celebrate.

Nestled amongst the trees but still accessible from 161, The Estate at New Albany is a premier event venue on more than five acres of landscaped and natural land.

Driving up to the venue, guests may think they’re at a resort getaway in the hills of Colorado. The rustic exterior featuring large wooden beams, natural stone and an earthy green finish sits beautifully amongst the wooded area. Walking through the large wooden doors, the space opens into a crisp white foyer with a dramatic fireplace. The modern yet traditional architecture creates a homey yet sophistic atmosphere.

Large double doors welcome guests into the main ballroom where beams cross the ceiling, windows welcome natural light and a glamorous bar is ready to serve up the freshest cocktails. On warm nights, guests can float out onto the landscaped patio where twinkling lights shimmer above.

But the Estate is so much more than a venue for weddings, corporate events or social gatherings, it’s also dedicated to giving back. For every event booked on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the Estate will make a $100 donation to a charity, which includes the Wounded Warrior Project, Make A Wish and Canine Companions for Independence.

Aren’t you curious? Don’t you want to walk the halls of the Estate? Well, now is your chance.

Party at The Estate

Mark your calendar for July 18 because CityScene Magazine’s Best of ‘Bus 2019 Party is celebrating at the Estate. Walk through those grand doors and be greeted with a flute of champagne and tickets for fabulous prizes. Make your way into the ballroom and enjoy a 20th birthday cake for CityScene Magazine, taste the delicious offerings of the Estate, and witness an award ceremony for the 2019 Best of ‘Bus winners. That’s only the beginning though – did we mention that Best of the ‘Bus winner Brutus Buckeye is making an appearance?

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to learn more about Best of the 'Bus party and to RSVP for extra perks. You won’t want to miss your chance to celebrate with the official arts and entertainment publication of Columbus at The Estate at New Albany.