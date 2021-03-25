Bake Me Happy offers gluten-free treats, locally-sourced ingredients

Bake Me Happy provides gluten-free treats with a daily rotating menu filled with donut muffins, oatmeal crème clouds and scones. It features special items on the weekends and also highlight local Ohio coffee roasters with several on rotation.

Its retail store is located in Merion Village and their satellite store is located in Dublin North Market at the new Bridge Park. Merion Village has their full service coffee shop with retail gluten free freezer items, beverages, wine, grocery, baked goods and much more. At Bridge Park, you can expect to find grab and go treats, coffee beans, drip coffee and a small freezer selection.

You can find a full gluten-free grocery area featuring favorites and sometimes hard to find gluten-free options like pastas, snacks, charcuterie and wine. Instead of using all-purpose, gluten-free flour for everything, it creates unique, individualized flour blends for each and every item and test everything over to ensure that every bite delivers nothing but the best.

Taking their gluten-free mission very seriously, Bake Me Happy does not allow any gluten containing ingredients in their kitchen. From the Ohio maple syrup in its scones to the Snowville Cream in its Sugar Cream Pies, it is a proud consumer of a number of exceptional ingredients that are not only locally sourced but also of top quality.

It proudly serves Thunderkiss Coffee, a small batch coffee roaster, in hot and cold brew options as their house coffee. Additionally, they feature other local roasters like Ramble Coffee, Backroom Roasters, Stauf's and Jennings Java as well as one and drip and whole bean bags of all the varieties.

At Merion Village, they are open 7 .a.m.-4 .p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. At Bridge Park, it's open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bake Me Happy aims to provide a not-quite-mainstream diet to the community, making it easier to enjoy delicious food that doesn’t separate you from your gluten-full friends and family.

