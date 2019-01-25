Backstage at the Lincoln is BACK!

Backstage at the Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre’s local artist showcase series, will continue in 2019, offering audiences the extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a uniquely intimate performance experience set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln’s rare, Egyptian Revival-style interior design.

Mark Lomax II

Edwin Bayard

January 31 – The Ogún Meji Duo

Expanding their artistic voices by decreasing the ensemble size, the jazz duo of Mark Lomax II (drums) and Edwin Bayard (tenor saxophone) strives to uplift humanity through their music which showcases a mastery of musical languages from blues to hip-hop.

Trip Fontane

Sarob

February 21 – Tripp Fontane & Sarob

This double bill features comedian and spoken word artist Tripp Fontane who explores the cross between social constructs and the habits we build to uphold them, and music artist Sarob who performs his all-original blend of hip-hop and neo-soul that showcases vivid imagery, an inviting honesty, and introspective, yet relatable, lyrics.

Gamal Brown

March 21 – Gamal Brown

Dancer Gamal Brown and members of his own modern dance company, Onyx Productions, will deconstruct and demonstrate his choreographic process from music selection to movement to narration, culminating with a work-in-progress.

Caroline Bennett

Rance Robinson Schuyler Johnson

April 25 – Caroline Bennett & Schuyler Johnson

Storyteller, spoken word artist, and vocalist Caroline “Inspires” Bennett will perform original spoken word pieces and cover familiar songs inspired by artists such as Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, and Le’Andria Johnson. Then singer/songwriter Schuyler Johnson will put his own jazzy interpretation on a mix of his original Gospel compositions and other well-known tunes.

Ticket Info and More

Tickets are $10, and seating is limited. All programs begin at 7pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

The Backstage at the Lincoln series is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2018-19 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.