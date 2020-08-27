Back in action | The Crew Returns Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew kicked off its season on Aug. 20 against the Chicago Fire but with a COVID-19 twist - no fans were permitted to come to the first game at Mapfre Stadium and all parking lots were closed off to supporters.

“We will certainly miss having our supporters cheer us on from the stands in our first game back in Columbus,” Tim Bezbatchenko, Crew SC President and General Manager, says in a recent press release. “As we move forward, we will continue to prioritize their health and safety while we navigate the challenges of the current pandemic.”

Bezbatchenko also stated that it is the clubs’ hope to have some capacity of fans in the stadium later this year though he did not indicate a specific timeframe.

The team has partnered with health officials, medical experts and leaders in Major League Soccer in anticipation to later allow limited seating at their games. To prepare for the possibility of in-person fans, The Crew is following seven guidelines for safety:

The normal 6 feet distancing is to remain in the stadium.

Face coverings are mandatory for everyone inside the stadium, besides the active players on the field.

There will be health screenings checking the players and staff’s temperature and symptoms.

New protocols for disinfecting the venue.

Supporters and staff will follow a hygiene protocol.

Clear communication tactics for fans and staff along with new signage to help the flow of traffic in the stadium.

As circumstances change the rules in the stadium will also change.

Given the current situation surrounding COVID-19 and the uncertainty of when fans can attend, any future game this season that would allow a limited number of fans will be sold as new tickets. Season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets in waves based on tenure.

Until the in-person games can commence, the games will be televised locally on FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio and aired on the radio at 97.1. The official website, ColumbusCrewSC.com, will stream the games in a Spanish broadcast hosted by Juan Valladares. For the most up to date information regarding stadium capacity and ticket purchases, click here.

Maddi Gehring is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com