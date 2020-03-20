Arnold Virtual EXPO now open!

On March 16, the Arnold Sports Festival announced that its virtual expo is up and running.

In an effort to support the sponsors and exhibitors of the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival and canceled Arnold Fitness EXPO, the Arnold Virtual EXPO was created so patrons can still connect and have access to all the amazing products, services and offers you would have seen at the Arnold Sports Festival.

The site showcases the different levels of sponsors and a list of exhibitors. Click around on the logos and learn about the different businesses featured. From videos to specialty products, each company features its own page with detailed information (similar to a booth at an expo). Some pages even include special codes and coupons!

Official Arnold Classic apparel is available from HOMAGE and don’t forget your Arnold Jackets!

** Mike & Doug Foley of www.foleymc.com and www.innovativedisplays.com helped create the Arnold Virtual EXPO.