Apply for this Shadowbox experience before it closes!

STEM Rocks the ‘Box 2020 is back and the application deadline is closing Thursday, Feb. 27, so hurry while there is still time!

The event is an opportunity for select high school students to work alongside professional artists to learn the ropes of comedy acting, rock vocals, dance, musical instruments, stage management and more. Getting real-life experience before graduating high school? Now that’s a sweet gig. Plus, there is NO cost to participate – think of this as Shadowbox preparing the next generation of passionate performers.

After a few weeks of practice and rehearsals, students perform alongside seasoned performers in a one-time-only sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll show, STEM Rocks the ‘Box. Note! This is not a talent show, it’s a “real-life boot camp designed to give students a rare taste of the arts.”

If you or a talented student you know is interested in applying to this amazing opportunity that only happens once a year, don’t hesitate to apply.

For additional details, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Important Details