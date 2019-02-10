America's Got Talent finalists comes to the Palace

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

DIAVOLO returns to Columbus following its success as one of the top 10 finalists in season 12 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The Los Angeles-based company continues to push a new edge of performance with Artistic Director Jacques Heim’s inventive genius and his fearless, athletic daredevils.

The program will include Diavolo’s signature work Trajectoire and new work Voyage, featuring meticulously designed architectural structures that have become the company’s hallmark. With a style that encompasses dance, acrobatics, and gymnastics, DIAVOLO explores the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment.

Sharen Bradford

Don't miss this show! Here's why

Broadway World called Trajectoire “Full of incredible feats of daring and acrobatics … the dance equivalent of going down a roller coaster… a pure shot of adrenaline.”

DIAVOLO goes where none have gone before, beyond reality, into a world that exceeds your wildest dreams.

“We are very much the NFL of dance,” says Artistic Director Jacques Heim. “We practice like football players… you have to be a part of a team because everybody works with one another.”

DIAVOLO has been presented throughout Asia, Europe, Latin American and the United States.

Ticket Information

CAPA presents DIAVOLO at the Palace Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33.50-$103.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Artistic DIAVOLO team

Concept and Direction: Jacques Heim

Choreography: Jacques Heim and the Company

Music: Moby, The Crystal Method and Nathan Wang

Set Design: Jeremy Railton, Adam Davis, Mike McCluskey and Tina Trefethen

Lighting Design: Evan Ritter and John Bass

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.