× Expand Photos courtesy of Fairfield Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Month: Granger

Meet Granger! Handsome Granger is still searching for his forever home! He is a 1.5 year old Labrador Retriever mix who loves to learn! Granger is an active, intelligent boy and will need a home that can continue training him. He would do best in a home without cats or small children. A meet and greet is required with other dogs in the home. If you are interested in giving our sweet guy a forever home, please stop out to meet him or complete an adoption application at www.fairhumane.org.

If interested, go online and see Granger on the adoptable dogs list HERE!

About Fairfield Area Humane Society

Fairfield Area Humane Society is non-profit dedicated to protecting and improving the welfare of animals through education, legislation and prevention of cruelty. Some of their services include: Spay and neuter clinic, grooming, lost cost vaccine clinics, wellness vet visits.

1721 Granville Pike, PO Box 1100 Lancaster, OH 43130.

Hours

Tuesday Thursday & Saturday - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays - Closed

Adoption Process

Must be 21 years or older to adopt

Must submit a complete application to be approved

Adoption fees are determined on an individual basis for each animal

Pets will have had the necessary vaccinations and will been spayed or neutered before adoption

ANIMAL AVAILABILITY VARIES - Call or visit the center!