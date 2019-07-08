Adoptable Pet of the Month | Oakley

× Expand Photos courtesy of Fairfield Humane Society

Meet Oakley!

Oakley is still patiently waiting for his forever home! At 4 months old, he is a wild ball of energy! He is currently being fostered by one of our staff members to work on his manners as he is quite mouthy.

He will need an experienced, active owner to help him flourish. Oakley really enjoys playing with other dogs and would do best with another dog in his forever home. He will need a home without children and he does well with cats.

Oakley is a smart cookie and is making great progress with house training and basic obedience! He is a very affectionate boy and has a lot of love to give to the right family.

About Fairfield Area Humane Society

Fairfield Area Humane Society is non-profit dedicated to protecting and improving the welfare of animals through education, legislation and prevention of cruelty. Some of their services include: Spay and neuter clinic, grooming, lost cost vaccine clinics, wellness vet visits.

1721 Granville Pike, PO Box 1100 Lancaster, OH 43130

Hours

Tuesday Thursday & Saturday - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays - Closed

Adoption Process

Must be 21 years or older to adopt

Must submit a complete application to be approved

Adoption fees are determined on an individual basis for each animal

Pets will have had the necessary vaccinations and will been spayed or neutered before adoption

ANIMAL AVAILABILITY VARIES - Call or visit the center!