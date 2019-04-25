× Expand Photo courtesy of Fairfield Area Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Month: Klaus

Meet Klaus! He is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Hound mix who weighs 50 pounds.

Klaus is an athletic boy who needs an active home! He is very affectionate and loves to be with people. Klaus would like to meet any potential doggie siblings first and he will need a home with older children and no cats.

Klaus will be a wonderful dog to train because he is very food motivated! He is a lot of fun!

If interested, go online and see Klaus on the adoptable dogs list HERE!

About Fairfield Area Humane Society

Fairfield Area Humane Society is non-profit dedicated to protecting and improving the welfare of animals through education, legislation and prevention of cruelty. Some of their services include: Spay and neuter clinic, grooming, lost cost vaccine clinics, wellness vet visits.

1721 Granville Pike, PO Box 1100 Lancaster, OH 43130

Hours

Tuesday Thursday & Saturday - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays - Closed

Adoption Process

Must be 21 years or older to adopt

Must submit a complete application to be approved

Adoption fees are determined on an individual basis for each animal

Pets will have had the necessary vaccinations and will been spayed or neutered before adoption

ANIMAL AVAILABILITY VARIES - Call or visit the center!