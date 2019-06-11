Adoptable Pet of the Month | Wilma

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Fairfield County Humane Society

Wilma would love to find a home to retire in!

She is a 12-year-old Beagle mix who loves to go for walks, eat treats, and relax with her people. Wilma still has some pep in her step and enjoys playing with toys! She has some arthritis that is managed with medication but it doesn't slow her down! She gets along well with calm dogs, cats, and children. Wilma is such a sweet girl and deserves to have a family to love her.

If interested in Wilma, click HERE!

About Fairfield Area Humane Society

Fairfield Area Humane Society is non-profit dedicated to protecting and improving the welfare of animals through education, legislation and prevention of cruelty. Some of their services include: Spay and neuter clinic, grooming, lost cost vaccine clinics, wellness vet visits.

1721 Granville Pike, PO Box 1100 Lancaster, OH 43130

Hours

Tuesday Thursday & Saturday - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays - Closed

Adoption Process

Must be 21 years or older to adopt

Must submit a complete application to be approved

Adoption fees are determined on an individual basis for each animal

Pets will have had the necessary vaccinations and will been spayed or neutered before adoption

ANIMAL AVAILABILITY VARIES - Call or visit the center!

Fetch a Friend Adopt-A Thon in Hilliard

Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. the 4th Fetch a Friend Adopt-A-Thon will take place at the Burke Building on the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

This event features hundreds of adoptable pets like dogs, cats, horses and other small animals. Rescues, shelters and animal welfare groups will combine their efforts with local vendors to create Central Ohio's largest pet adoption event.

In 2017, the event resulted in over 200 animal adoptions and raised funds to have animals microchipped for free at the Hilltop Bean Dinner.

“We will once again have pet rescue, shelter and animal welfare groups coming from all over Ohio to find loving homes for their animals,” said event co-chair Suzee Spencer. “Having so many adoptable animals together in one place, at one time, creates an atmosphere ideal for prospective pet parents to meet the perfect new addition to their family.”

The event is free, but organizers ask for a $5 donation per family at the door.