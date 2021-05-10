A (virtual) fashion show to remember

This year, the Columbus College of Art and Design will host its annual fashion show – with a twist.

Instead of doing a live runway show, a prerecorded video of the show will play while guests can watch from their cars at the Easton Community Drive-In on Friday, May 14. Not only will this show promote COVID-19 safety and social distancing, but it also allows for a virtual experience for guests at home.

The show screening will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be emceed by MojoFlo lead singer Amber Knicole. The drive-in experience will be co-hosted by Columbus City Councilwoman Shayla Favor, CCAD trustee and alumnus Corey Favor, and CCAD trustees Brett Kaufman and Katie Kaufman.

Suzanne Cotton, the chair of fashion design at CCAD, says that much planning went into this year’s show. Cotton primarily worked with the students remotely and each senior had their own private studio to work on their designs.

“I think last spring, for everybody, it was so hard,” Cotton says. “And I think in the fall, we all kind of settled in and realized that with videos, or with being on (Microsoft) Teams, we got used to doing that kind of meeting, and it really went so much better than I originally expected.”

One benefit to having the show prerecorded is it will be less stressful for both Cotton and the student designers.

“It's really going to be nice because I think the seniors, too, usually are behind stage getting their looks ready to go out,” she says. “So, they don't really get to ever see it, and be out front, so this is kind of an interesting way, because they'll be able to actually be watching it too and (can) celebrate.”

One unique aspect of the show is that all ticket purchases are part of a donation to CCAD’s general scholarship fund which goes toward CCAD students. Student designers Stephanie Li and Ryder Teach, both of whom are graduating this year, say they are excited to showcase their work one last time.

Li is from Qingdao, Shandong, China, and came to CCAD through an exchange program at her high school. She plans to go onto graduate school and hopes to become an independent designer someday. Her looks are inspired by the British Vorticism movement and are composed of two suits and two shirts.

“The founders of the Vorticism (movement) used art to convey ideas and opinions gained from the observing society, then I used the same way to express my view on modern society which is appeal people to break out from the life controlled by electronic equipment, return to the natural life and truly experience and enjoy their life,” Li says.

Li has a total of eight looks for her final portfolio and three of them will be shown in the fashion show this year.

“This year's fashion show is, it's kind of the school's first time to try (it) this way,” Li says. “I'm really excited to see how it's going to work.”

Ryder Teach says his work is inspired by heavenly couture and angel energy as well as his own aesthetic.

“I really am so fascinated with Greek history and sculptures, and I love the translation through sculptures and busts of kind of like intimacy and glamour and romance, and I wanted to translate that into clothing,” he says.

His collection includes a chainmail top paired with a pair of champagne satin pants. The pants will have a crystal chain applique going down the seams, and part of the leg will be exposed to “push boundaries of male formalwear.”

Teach’s collection will also include an exaggerated women’s tailored jacket, also complete with crystal applique, and finally a bustier and a matching skirt which has more crystals, chains and feathers.

Despite the fact that the show will be virtual this year, Teach remains optimistic and appreciative that CCAD was able to film the show and eventually screen it for others to enjoy.

“This is not a normal year at all,” Teach says. “COVID has really put a toll on not just my school's fashion event, but fashion around the world, so it's actually been really interesting to see how we adapt and make things work.”

Cotton is also grateful that the students are able to celebrate all their hard work this year through the show, which was prerecorded the weekend of April 17.

“We've been seeing all these garments on dress forms all year, so it certainly was a really amazing thing to see the model piece come together and be able to celebrate individually with each one of them a little bit,” Cotton says.

After graduation, Teach is grateful to be starting a full-time position with his long-time dream brand, Abercrombie and Fitch. He is also excited to showcase his work alongside his graduating peers one last time.

“I'm really proud of all of us for sticking through and working as hard as we could,” he says. “It's emotional because we've all been there since day one, and it's finally ending and it might have not ended the way we want, but I'm really excited for what we get to have anyway.”

Tickets for the CCAD Fashion Show can be purchased by visiting this link: https://www.ccadfashionshow.com/about-fashion

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.