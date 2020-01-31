A romantic stroll through Ohio’s natural wonders

Instead of trying to reserve seats at a five-star restaurant then arguing whether to buy a boujee bottle of Bordeaux, couples can save money and sanity by celebrating Valentine’s Day on a peaceful hike.

The free event, aptly named Sweetheart Hike, will take place at the Ash Cave trail in Hocking Hills State Park on Feb. 15. Located in Logan, Ohio – an hour-long drive from Columbus – the park is renowned for the natural beauty of its waterfalls, gorges, cliffs and caves.

Ash Cave is named for its massive 700-foot-long cave overarching the trail, where visitors can see the water running into a pool below or frozen in beautiful shapes and whorls. At dusk, couples can bundle up and take a break from reality to enjoy nature’s winter wonders in lengthy conversation or quiet contemplation. At the end of the trail, visitors can warm themselves by a fire and enjoy refreshments such as hot chocolate.

Beyond the Sweetheart Hike at Ash Cave, Hocking Hills consists of twelve more hiking trails such as Old Man’s Cave, Cedar Falls and Cantwell Cliffs. After exploring the trails, visitors can relax with a variety of accommodations, including log cabins equipped with hot tubs, recline chairs to enjoy the starry sky, an inn and spa, a treehouse with suspended cable bridges, a traditional Sioux tipi, and more. In addition to kitchenettes or breakfast service included with lodgings, Hocking Hills offers many restaurants, wineries and alehouses.

The Sweetheart Hike will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m. For more information on the event, accommodations and parks visit, www.explorehockinghills.com.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer.