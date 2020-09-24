A Drive-In Fashion Week Conclusion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Hockensmith B.Hockesmith Photography

While this year’s events have looked a little different compared to past, Fashion Week Columbus is coming to a close this weekend with only three more events hosted at the Easton Community Drive-In.

Columbus holds the third-largest population of resident fashion designers in the country and the week-long event has provided a spotlight for rising fashion designers and models to announce themselves to the community.

Don’t miss out on the final festivities that will celebrate and wrap up this year's Fashion Week Columbus.

Easton Fashion Night X Philanthropy Meets Fashion (Friday, Sept. 24)

The Easton Community Drive-In is engaging in a fireside chat with headline designer Stevie Boi, hosted by radio personnel Nia Noelle. This will take place from 6:30 - 9 p.m. with a screening of “Unzipped”, a documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the Fall 1994 collection by Isaac Mizrahi, who is known for his iconic American fashion that stands for timeless, cosmopolitan style.

Stevie Boi will be featuring his brand new collection, SK8T, at the Fashion Week Columbus Finale Runway Show on Sept. 26. Boi’s collection includes his famous sunglasses brand, SBshades, which have been worn by Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more!

Tickets are $10 and will benefit the Easton Community Foundation.

Business of Fashion (Saturday, September 25)

Did you know Columbus is ranked #1 among large United State’s metros for concentration of apparel headquarters and #3 for fashion designers? This virtual talk led by Lubna Najjar, Brand Development CEO for IL Moda, will offer an in-depth look at Columbus’ major influence on the worldwide fashion industry.

Finale Runway Show (Saturday, Sept. 26)

The grand finale concludes the 11th annual Fashion Week Columbus with a runway show featuring collections from fashion designers that are shaping the fashion industry. Tickets are $25 and the event can be viewed from the Easton Community Drive-In.

Featured Designers include: Eugene Frimpong, Xuena Pu, Tracy Powell, Gerardo Encinas, Rian Ismadia and Matt Chess.

Maddie Gehring is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com