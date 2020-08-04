WOSU postpones "In the Know"

× Expand Courtesy of WOSU TV

The long-running high school student quiz show, In the Know, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WOSU Public Media announced Tuesday.

The quiz program, hosted by Bill Schiffman, has attracted enthusiastic participation from high school students throughout central and southern Ohio for nearly four decades.

“The decision to postpone the season is to ensure we keep students, parents and WOSU’s staff safe,” says Tom Rieland, WOSU general manager, in a statement. “Looking to the future, we are excited to begin taping again in the fall of 2021 in WOSU’s brand new headquarters building located in the 15+HIGH District on Ohio State’s campus. We look forward to coming back strong.”

WOSU TV will instead air previous years’ finalist and championship games on Wednesdays aat 7:30 p.m. on its channel.

Schiffman asked questions to teams of four students from two high schools on general high school subjects from science to visual arts. Judge Manuel “Manny” Wilson officiates and tabulates the scores.

The Ohio State University awards scholarships to the top four high school teams.

“After 37 years hosting In the Know (ITK), I’m sorry that we won’t be having the tournament this year,” Schiffman says. “Best of luck to those seniors whom I have so enjoyed having on ITK as younger students. I already miss our great crew, the students, advisors and family members who make the show so special. Science will ultimately defeat COVID-19, and I look forward to renewing our challenging fun next year.”

Brandon Klein is an editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.