National Running Day | How It Makes You Healthier

It's National Runners Day! For experienced joggers - congratulations! Celebrate with an extra mile or a fresh new pair of running shoes. For those who shy away from anything to do with running, today is the day to begin.

Running has many benefits - both physically and mentally.

1. Running is good for your heart

It's such an easy way to give your heart a good, healthy hug. Running even five to 10 minutes a day is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease. When you run daily, you strengthen your cardiovascular rate and naturally reduce your chances of a heart attack.

2. It's an amazing calorie-burning cardio

Not that calories are everything, but it is important to use the excess calories we may consume as energy on a good, long run! The average 150-pound person will burn about 12.2 calories per minute running a 10-minute mile. Plus, adding in hills, steps or considering potential winds increases that number.

3. Running battles other diseases too

For women, running can reduce your risk of breast cancer. According to health experts, it can also fight against strokes, high blood pressure and diabetes. When patients show signs early on of diabetes, doctors recommend they begin a running routine.

4. It relieves stress

All that stress you have bottled inside can actually cause physical health issues, so it's important to convert that stress into positive energy. Running forces your body to exert excess hormones and helps reduce chances of developing tension, stress headaches.

5. A daily jog can help depression

When you're feeling depressed and down, running can seem like the last thing you want to do. However, after a few minutes of running, a special hormone begins to secrete in your brain and makes you naturally feel in a better mood.

Best Running Stores in Columbus

Front Runner

1344 W. Lane Ave.

University District

Columbus Running Company

765 N. High St.

Short North

Second Sole Columbus

1245 N Hamilton Rd.

Road Runner Sports

3687 Park Mill Run Dr.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.