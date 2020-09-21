Jeni’s and Tyler, the Creator team up again

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams’ most successful collaboration in history is back for

Photo courtesy of Jeni’s Ice Creamery

round two with a brand new ice cream flavor from founder Jeni Britton Bauer and artist Tyler, the Creator. The limited-run flavor will drop in Jeni’s Columbus shops beginning Monday, September 21.

The tastemakers reunited and created the new flavor, Pluto Bleu. The flavor is said to be, “So tart it’s electric, so lush it defies gravity.” The flavor is made up of two distinct colors, bright orange with bolts of blue. Jeni wanted to turn Tyler’s words into a resonant ice cream flavor and Pluto Bleu does just that. The limited-run flavor is only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to jump on this one fast! Pints are currently available for purchase on GOLF le FLEUR and Jeni's websites.

Last year the duo announced their first flavor together, Snowflake, a two-colored study of mint that sold over 4 thousand pints on day one and 20 thousand scoops in the first week. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream still brags that it was its most successful collaboration ever.

Pluto Bleu is claimed to taste like summer in a cup, so if you’re not quite ready

for summer to be over, this is the perfect opportunity to make it feel like it’s never ending. The pint is marketed for $12, while scoops in store vary on how many and whether it’s in a cup or cone.

The pint’s packaging was created by Tyler himself and reflects the blue and orange colors found in the ice cream. Tyler also created a bundle that can be bought on the websites with his top picks from Jeni’s: Pluto Bleu, Gooey Butter Cake, Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Savannah Buttermint. The bundle is sold for $48 and has a great mix of refreshing and savory flavors.

Tyler, the Creator decided to team up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream because the company is devoted to making carefully crafted flavors with sourced ingredients. Founder Bauer goes to extreme measures to ensure that the quality is up to par, with even the base being made from scratch, unlike many of their competitors. Jeni’s mission is to make people feel better, and Pluto Bleu is designed to do just that!

Alex Moreno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.