How to watch Broadway shows online

Have you ever wanted to enjoy Phantom of the Opera from the coziness of your very own couch?

BroadwayHD has a library of over 300 productions for you to watch and love. With many Broadway performances shut down due to COVID-19, this is just one way the arts shall continue with the help of social distancing.

BroadwayHD offers a free seven day trail, but you can become a member for $8.99 a month.

This streaming services has all of your favorite musicals like The King and I, Kinky Boots, Sound of Music and Cats. If you’re more into Hamlet and Macbeth, the service also has plenty of Shakespeare.

Even though shows have been cancelled and postponed all over the world, the love for arts always perseveres. The show must go on, even indoors!

