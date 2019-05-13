Frankel, Ohio pride and more | NASO 2019-20 season

Joanna Frankel performs April 26, 2020

Sound the trumpets, New Albany Symphony Orchestra announces its 2019-20 season.

Sponsored by Huntington Bank and held at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, the season is complete with Mahler 2, Holiday Spectacular, O-H-I-O and the heart and soul of NASO, Joanna Frankel’s performance of Higdon.

Mahler 2, The Resurrection

Oct. 6 | 3 p.m.

The 2019-20 season begins with Mahler 2, The Resurrection, directed by Dr. Michael G. Martin. The production features central Ohio’s favorite two soprano and mezzo-soprano soloists, Chelsea Hart and Carolyn Redman.

Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 22 | 3 p.m.

Sponsored by The Mendoza Company and supported by sponsors Irving and Karen Dennis; NASO presents its annual holiday production. NASO offers a place to celebrate the holidays with its beautiful performance the Holiday Spectacular. Local artists from Opera Columbus will perform popular holiday tunes and admire annual traditions. It is in fact the most wonderful time of the year. And note, guests are encouraged to come early to take part in the Holiday Gift Basket Fundraiser.

O-H-I-O

March 15, 2020 | 3 p.m.

Embrace your Ohio roots with this concert dedicated to Ohio’s history and tradition. Sponsored by Martyn and Lynne Redgrave, O-H-I-O features traditional songs including Beautiful Ohio, an excerpt from Bernstein’s Wonderful Town, Carmen Ohio and Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs. NASO will be joined by its own student concerto competition winners, the New Albany Symphony Chorus as well as other guests.

Joanna Frankel plays Higdon

April 26, 2020 | 3 p.m.

In the much-anticipated wait for the heart and soul of NASO, Columbus Symphony Concertmaster, Joanna Frankel plays Higdon along with other profound guests. The season will conclude with Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings followed by Frankel performing the Higdon Violin Concerto. The end of the show will conclude with Modest Mussorgsky’s incredible Pictures at an Exhibition.

Season tickets are now on sale and range $48-80. Individual tickets will go on sale beginning Aug.1 and will range from $15.50-25.50 each. For ticket information, click here or visit www.newalbanysymphony.net/index.html.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.