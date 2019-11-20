2019 Columbus ChristmasFair Celebrates 33rd Year

It's back for its 33rd year!

The Columbus ChristmasFair returns to the Ohio Expo Center on Nov. 23-24. This holiday market features 150 artists and crafters with thousands of unique, handcrafted gifts. Browse through gorgeous Christmas decor, yummy homemade desserts and adorable woodwork. Not only is the ChristmasFair the perfect place to find that special gift with a handmade touch, it's also just the event to kick off the holiday season.

Just a few of the many 2019 exhibitors are Carrie Atlman, Barbara Bell, Susan Briggs, Erick Combs and many more.

Not to mention, each year crafters donate items for exciting door prizes. Dozens of drawings will be pulled on Sunday. Shop, be merry and possibly even win a prize!

The event will take place on Nov. 23-24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online here. Children 12 and under are free!

× Expand Angel Delites Angel Delites

× Expand By Meghan