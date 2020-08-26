Columbus Symphony announces community concerts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Symphony Orchestra CSO Rehearsal for Russian Winter Festival

Music to our ears!

The Columbus Symphony has announced an outdoor music series for 2020 called the Columbus Symphony Community Concerts. While these 45-minute concerts will be filled with a chamber orchestra and ensemble performances, safety is priority no. 1.

Admission is free, but to keep social distance requirements, capacity is limited and reservations and required. Make yours online starting Aug. 31.

Along with a capped capacity, here are other safety protocols:

Face masks are required.

Upon arrival, all audience members will have their temperature taken. Those with a temperature of 100.4+ will not be permitted into the performance (as per CDC guidelines).

Audience members will be required to practice social distancing. Socially distanced seating will be marked at each venue.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available near the entrance, as well as, facemasks for those who do not have one.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone else presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the performance are asked not to attend.

Below is the schedule of concert dates and locations.

Friday, September 11, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware Christian Church (2280 W. William St., Delaware)

Friday, September 11, 6:30 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum (300 W. Broad St., Columbus)

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 p.m.

Bevelhymer Park, New Albany Parks & Recreation (7860 Bevelhymer Rd., New Albany)

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 p.m.

Gravity Project (500 W. Broad St., Columbus)

Sunday, September 13, 2 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Friday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Coffman Park (5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin)

Friday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum (300 W. Broad St., Columbus)

Friday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Phenix Banquet Center (2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus)

Saturday, September 19, 6:30 p.m.

Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn (5851 E. Walnut St., Westerville)

Saturday, September 19, TBD

Directions for Youth and Families (3840 Kimberly Pkwy., Columbus)

Sunday, September 20, 2 p.m.

Sunpoint Park (670 McCutcheon Rd., Gahanna)

Sunday, September 20, 2 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Press release from The Columbus Symphony.