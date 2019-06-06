27th Annual Worthington Arts Festival

× Expand Photos courtesy of Worthington Arts Festival

The Worthington Arts Festival will take place on June 15-16 on the grounds of Thomas Worthington High School.

It's one of the most looked forward to events of the summer and even ranked as one of the top 200 arts festivals in the nation by Sunshine Artist magazine. 25,000 are estimated to come enjoy the celebration this year.

For those who have never attended, the festival is presented by Worthington Industries and produced by the McConnell Arts Center. It's a show featuring artists selected by a panel of community members.

With such a wide range of talents and skills, there will be all kinds of art shown. Ceramics, digital art, glass, jewelry, metalwork, painting, and photography are just a few of the artistic forms you may see.

A peek into some of the artists

Jane Waxenfelter, JPW Pottery

Jennifer Danko, Jenny Danko Illustration & Design LLC

Bethy Levey, Solon, OH

Details

Saturday, June 15: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

There is a ticketed preview picnic on Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

To volunteer, click here!

To check out the list of 2019 artists, click here!