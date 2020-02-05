2020 Oscar nominations

Photo courtesy of denofgeek.com
DRUMROLL, PLEASE!
Sunday, Feb. 9 is a long-awaited day for film-buffs around the world. It is the day of the 2020 Oscars -- the 92nd year of the awards.
Here are the nominees for some of our favorite Oscars categories.
Performance by an actor in a leading role:
Antonia Banderas in Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Joaquin Pheonix in Joker
Jonathon Pryce in The Two Popes
Performance by an actor in a supporting role:
Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes
Al Pacino in The Irishman
Joe Pesci in The Irishman
Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Performance by an actress in a leading role:
Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan in Little Women
Charlize Theron in Bombshell
Renee Zellweger in Judy
Performance by an actress in a supporting role:
Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
Laura Dern in Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh in Little Women
Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Best motion picture of the year nominees:
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite