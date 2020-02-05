2020 Oscar nominations

× Expand Photo courtesy of denofgeek.com

DRUMROLL, PLEASE!

Sunday, Feb. 9 is a long-awaited day for film-buffs around the world. It is the day of the 2020 Oscars -- the 92nd year of the awards.

Here are the nominees for some of our favorite Oscars categories.

Performance by an actor in a leading role:

Antonia Banderas in Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Joaquin Pheonix in Joker

Jonathon Pryce in The Two Popes

Performance by an actor in a supporting role:

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Performance by an actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan in Little Women

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renee Zellweger in Judy

Performance by an actress in a supporting role:

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Best motion picture of the year nominees:

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite