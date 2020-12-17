Virtual holiday activities in central Ohio

With the holidays just around the corner, make the most of this festive season from the comfort of your own home. Despite the pandemic restrictions, you can enjoy several virtual events with your family to amplify the Christmas spirit and bring on the mood of cheer.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is a musical film written by Kelsey Hopkins and based on the poem by Clement C. Moore. It will be available for streaming from Dec. 10 to 31, and features classic Christmas songs and dances. As the magic unfolds as the family discovers the real meaning of Christmas, this original musical written for Columbus Children’s Theatre is sure to be a holiday event for the whole family.

The Columbus Civic Theater has created a radio play based on its stage adaption of Charles Dickens’ popular novella, A Christmas Carol. Due to the pandemic, the Civic’s annual production could not be presented this year. However, director Kerry Shanklin has adapted the work into a radio play, which will be available for download free of cost from Dec. 1 on their website.

Another adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is brought to you by CATCO’s contemporary retelling of the classic from Dec. 16 to 27. The contemporary adaptation is set in Columbus and features bank owner Ebony Scrooge as she embarks upon a journey of family, love and redemption. It is directed by CATCO’s artistic director Leda Hoffmann, written by Julianna Gonzalez and features a cast of Ohio actors.

ProMusica's Columbus Metropolitan Library Series brings free, family-friendly concerts - combining classical music and children’s literature for the community available to watch at any time. They’ve recorded their Family Concert program to share virtually this year so you can watch it from the safety of your own home at any time. They bring you harmonious tunes by violinists Eric Kline and Heather Kufchak, violist Brett Allen and cellist Cora Kuyvenhoven.

BalletMet’s A Nutcracker Holiday introduces Clara’s Nutcracker Prince, a new abbreviated presentation of the stage ballet The Nutcracker Prince combining your favorite scenes, characters and dances available online from Dec. 5 to 27. Get your family together to play Scavenger Adventure from home, create festive décor to liven any space with crafts, coloring pages and more in Creative Corner and listen to a playlist created specially for you when making delicious holiday recipes.

Choose from any of these online events and many more as you celebrate with the whole family this festive season. The holidays are an ideal time for togetherness, and make the most of this time as you get cozy indoors with your loved ones.

