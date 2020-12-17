Ohio State to play in Big 10 championship

As Ohio State plays Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten Conference championship game, it will be Ohio State’s fourth consecutive appearance in the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes have also won three straight conference championships dating back to 2017.

However, this year's Big Ten Football championship game comes with a new policy of eliminating the minimum-game requirement for participation, which was unanimously voted for on Dec. 9 by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, including the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions.

“On behalf of Ohio State University, the players, all those associated with the football program and our fans, I am appreciative of our Big Ten Conference colleagues for reconsidering the six-game requirement to qualify for the Big Ten championship game,” says Head Coach Ryan Day.

Courtesy of Ohio State Buckeyes 2019 Big 10 championship

This year’s change of rules was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office. Head Coach Day stated that players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion.

The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan.

The conference continues to prioritize the health and safety of Ohio State's student-athletes and remains flexible and united with its 14 member institutions and partners during these unprecedented times.

The game will take place at noon on Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and can be watched on FOX.

