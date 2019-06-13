2019 Zoofair | Prizes include a 1968 Camaro!

× Expand Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Ever wondered how it would feel to sip a refreshing Pink Flamingo cocktail next to actual flamingos? Dream no more.

Come find out how the term “party animal” really originated by going hog-wild at an evening jamboree with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium!

This Saturday, June 15 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium invites adults (21+) to one of Central Ohio’s most exciting parties – Zoofari 2019.

Representatives from nearly 100 central Ohio restaurants and bars, dotting the entire Zoo, await with their best appetizers, most smashing dishes, and exclusive drinks for your sampling. In addition to the wine and dine, explore multiple live entertainment sites and bring out your inner beast on the dance floor! Featured bands include The Remedy, Brian Douglas Day and the Reaganomics. Or, if you’re feeling like a lucky duck, you can test your luck in Jack’s Wild Ride Raffle to run the chance of winning the following prizes.

Of course, the animals. How can we forget them? Tigers, manatees, red pandas, and various African and North American beasts will all be part of your party. However, note that all exhibits will close at 9 p.m.

Not a heard animal? You can migrate to specific locations reserved by the Zoo where you can still enjoy the music while avoiding large crowds.

Tickets are $125 online or $150 at the door. General admission includes food sampling of all 100 establishments and three drink tickets. Guests can purchase additional drink tickets for $4 each or pre-purchase five drink ticket packs online for $16. Participation for Jack’s Wild Ride Raffle is $100.

Importantly, make sure to bring a valid ID. There will be ID check at the door. The Zoo will provide cab services to make sure you get home safely. Overnight parking will be allowed.

All proceedings go to the Zoo’s Conservation Education programs.

For more information on Zoofari 2019, visit www.columbuszoo.org or call 614-724-3485.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.