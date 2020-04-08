Easton - Central Park Fountain.jpg

20+ Easton restaurants offer carry out and more

Grocery stores and restruants at Easton are stepping up to help you

Grocery Stores

Costco: www.costco.com

  • ONLY ALLOWING 125 MEMBERS IN AT A TIME.
  • No more than two people will be able to enter the warehouse with each membership card.  
  • Special shopping time for Costco members 60+ years old: Tues, Wed and Thurs 8-9 a.m.

Trader Joe's: www.traderjoes.com

  • Crew Members will maintain an additional line outside the front door for senior customers. 

Whole Foods: www.wholefoodsmarket.com

  • Limited daily schedules for prepared food bars | Hot bars: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.; Salad bars: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Free 2-hour delivery of groceries available with online order
  • Guests ages 60+ may shop beginning at 7 a.m.

Restaurants 

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse 

  • Carryout and Curbside 
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through GrubHub and DoorDash
  • View Menu 
  • Free delivery and a free Pizookie with an order of $19.95 or more through the end of April

Brio Tuscan Grille 

  • Carryout (Curbside if requested)
  • Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Delivery offered through GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates, and EZ Cater
  • View Menu 

Cafe Zupas 

  • Carryout, Curbside and Delivery
  • Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • View Menu 
  • Free Kids Meal with each online or app order

Cheesecake Factory 

  • Carryout and Curbside 
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through DoorDash; free delivery for orders of $15 or more 
  • View Menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill

  • Carryout and Delivery
  • Hours: Mon-Sat 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • View Menu

Chuy's 

  • Carryout and Curbside
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
  • View Menu

Condado Tacos 

  • Carryout and Curbside Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
  • Delivery also offered through DoorDash
  • View Menu

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant 

  • Carryout 
  • Hours: Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Wine pick-up Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Flip Side 

  • Carryout
  • Hours: Mon 3-8 p.m., Tues-Sat noon-8 p.m., Sun noon-7 p.m.
  • View Menu

Forbidden Root 

  • Carryout 
  • Hours: Wed-Sat noon-5 p.m.
  • Limited Menu, call 614-414-6127 for details

Fusian

  • Carryout and $1 Delivery through FUSIAN app for lunch and dinner
  • free delivery on Fridays
  • Hours: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • View Menu

J Alexanders 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams 

  • Delivery through Jeni's Local Delivery and other delivery apps - free local delivery of Jeni's on orders of 4 or more pints from jenis.com/localdelivery 
  • Hours: Mon-Sat noon-6:30 p.m., Sun noon-5:30 p.m.

Jimmy John's 

  • Carryout and Delivery 
  • Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat-Sun 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • View Menu

McCormick & Schmick's 

  • Carryout and Curbside
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through DoorDash and GrubHub
  • View Menu

Melt Bar & Grilled 

  • Carryout and Delivery
  • Hours: Sun 12-8 p.m., Mon-Thurs 3-9 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-9 p.m.
  • View Menu

Northstar Café 

  • Carryout and Curbside 
  • Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats
  • View Menu

P.F. Chang's China Bistro 

  • Carryout, Curbside, and free delivery through PFChangs.com
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through UberEats, DoorDash, and Postmates
  • View Menu

Pies & Pints 

  • Carryout
  • Hours: 12-8 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through DoorDash 
  • View Menu

Shake Shack 

  • Carryout 
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
  • Delivery offered through Grubhub (will waive the delivery fee)
  • View Menu

Texas de Brazil 

  • Carryout and Delivery
  • Hours: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • View Menu

Zest Juice Co. 

  • Carryout, Curbside and Delivery (free for orders $25+)
  • Hours: Wed-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mon-Tues: Closed
  • View Menu

Zoup 

  • Carryout
  • Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat-Sun 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Delivery offered through UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub
  • View Menu