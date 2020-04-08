20+ Easton restaurants offer carry out and more

Grocery Stores
Costco: www.costco.com
- ONLY ALLOWING 125 MEMBERS IN AT A TIME.
- No more than two people will be able to enter the warehouse with each membership card.
- Special shopping time for Costco members 60+ years old: Tues, Wed and Thurs 8-9 a.m.
Trader Joe's: www.traderjoes.com
- Crew Members will maintain an additional line outside the front door for senior customers.
Whole Foods: www.wholefoodsmarket.com
- Limited daily schedules for prepared food bars | Hot bars: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.; Salad bars: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Free 2-hour delivery of groceries available with online order
- Guests ages 60+ may shop beginning at 7 a.m.
Restaurants
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Carryout and Curbside
- Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through GrubHub and DoorDash
- View Menu
- Free delivery and a free Pizookie with an order of $19.95 or more through the end of April
Brio Tuscan Grille
- Carryout (Curbside if requested)
- Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Delivery offered through GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates, and EZ Cater
- View Menu
Cafe Zupas
- Carryout, Curbside and Delivery
- Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- View Menu
- Free Kids Meal with each online or app order
Cheesecake Factory
- Carryout and Curbside
- Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through DoorDash; free delivery for orders of $15 or more
- View Menu
Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Carryout and Delivery
- Hours: Mon-Sat 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m.
- View Menu
Chuy's
- Carryout and Curbside
- Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
- View Menu
Condado Tacos
- Carryout and Curbside Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
- Delivery also offered through DoorDash
- View Menu
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant
- Carryout
- Hours: Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Wine pick-up Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Flip Side
- Carryout
- Hours: Mon 3-8 p.m., Tues-Sat noon-8 p.m., Sun noon-7 p.m.
- View Menu
Forbidden Root
- Carryout
- Hours: Wed-Sat noon-5 p.m.
- Limited Menu, call 614-414-6127 for details
Fusian
- Carryout and $1 Delivery through FUSIAN app for lunch and dinner
- free delivery on Fridays
- Hours: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
- View Menu
J Alexanders
- Carryout
- Hours: noon-7 p.m.
- View Menu
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
- Delivery through Jeni's Local Delivery and other delivery apps - free local delivery of Jeni's on orders of 4 or more pints from jenis.com/localdelivery
- Hours: Mon-Sat noon-6:30 p.m., Sun noon-5:30 p.m.
Jimmy John's
- Carryout and Delivery
- Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat-Sun 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- View Menu
McCormick & Schmick's
- Carryout and Curbside
- Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through DoorDash and GrubHub
- View Menu
Melt Bar & Grilled
- Carryout and Delivery
- Hours: Sun 12-8 p.m., Mon-Thurs 3-9 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-9 p.m.
- View Menu
Northstar Café
- Carryout and Curbside
- Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats
- View Menu
P.F. Chang's China Bistro
- Carryout, Curbside, and free delivery through PFChangs.com
- Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through UberEats, DoorDash, and Postmates
- View Menu
Pies & Pints
- Carryout
- Hours: 12-8 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through DoorDash
- View Menu
Shake Shack
- Carryout
- Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
- Delivery offered through Grubhub (will waive the delivery fee)
- View Menu
Texas de Brazil
- Carryout and Delivery
- Hours: 5:30-8 p.m.
- View Menu
Zest Juice Co.
- Carryout, Curbside and Delivery (free for orders $25+)
- Hours: Wed-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mon-Tues: Closed
- View Menu
Zoup
- Carryout
- Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat-Sun 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Delivery offered through UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub
- View Menu