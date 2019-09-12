16-Bit Bar+Arcade Throws Charity Event

Thursday, Sept. 12 16-Bit Bar+Arcade (254 S. 4th St.) will be celebrating National Video Game Day by hosting a Mario Kart competition benefitting Gamers Outreach, a nonprofit that provides entertainment to young people in hospitals.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and is $10 to enter. The winner receives $200 and a 16-Bit Bar+Arcade gift card. Sign up ahead of time online! You must be 21+ to participate.

Helping Kids Level Up

Gamers Outreach works to provide kids in hospitals the ability to be just that - kids.

The nonprofit began with a group of high school kids donating and delivering video games to children's hospitals. They saw how many kids were in the hospitals long-term and felt lonely, isolated and bored.

Gamers Outreach created Gamers Outreach Kart, a portable, medical-grade gaming system nurses could use to transport video games to children who couldn't leave their hospital beds. The video games were not only fun, but gave children means of socializing, distraction and even education.

Want to learn more and give back? Click here!

16-Bit Brews

Jared Langston

Hulk Hogan

Blueberry vodka + Lemonade + Bomb Pop

Kevin Bacon

Maple bourbon + Ginger ale + Real bacon jerky

The Boss

Blueberry + Raspberry slush puppie + cherry vodka, whipped vodka or fireball

Carrie Fisher

Coconut rum + Blueberry vodka + Blue Curacao + Pineapple and lime juice + Rock candy

Bill Nye

Rye whiskey + Sweet vermouth + Angostura bitters + Cherry

Patrick Swayze

Gin + Lime juice + Ginger beer + mint

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.