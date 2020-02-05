14 romantic Valentine’s date nights in Columbus

1. Dinner at the Columbus Museum of Art

Columbus Museum of Art, 7-10 p.m., click here for tickets.

Be sure to make your reservation for a three-course meal in Derby Court inside the museum and enjoy time in a special lounge space before and after dinner. Spend the rest of your evening perusing the galleries with your sweetheart.

www.columbusmuseum.org

2. Wine and Cheesecake Pairing at the Tastings Bar

Tastings Bar, 958 N. High St. 6-8 p.m., click here for tickets.

What better way to celebrate love than with wine and cheesecake? Four different cheesecake flavors from the Cheesecake Girls will be paired with their own 2-oz. wine pour from the Tastings Bar.

www.tastingsbar.com

3. COSI: Love & Attraction

COSI, 6-10 p.m., click here for tickets.

COSI will be hosting a Valentine-themed discovery night. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be coming, and there will be a buffet as well as craft beer and cocktails.

www.cosi.org

4. The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare

Palace Theatre, 8-10 p.m., click here for tickets.

Come down to the Palace Theatre for a romantic night listening to the best of Frank Sinatra.

www.columbussymphony.com

5. Date Night Cooking Class with Dos Hermanos

ECDI Food Fort 2.0, 1700 Old Leonard Ave., 7-9:30 p.m., click here for tickets.

Create a delicious and authentic Mexican meal, complete with an appetizer, dessert and cocktail. Buy tickets online and be sure to check out their cookie decorating event for an earlier but kid-friendly Valentines night.

www.doshermanoscolumbus.com

6. Craft & Vinyl Valentine Night

Craft & Vinyl, 1806 W. Fifth Ave., 6:30-11:45 p.m., click here for tickets.

If you are looking for a colorful and high energy Valentine’s date, head to this eclectic craft beer pub that doubles as a record shop. Listen to live music featuring Peter Conrad and buy tickets ahead of time for a rose upon arrival.

www.craft-n-vinyl.com

7. Partner Yoga with Flux + Flow and Beaker Prince

Flux + Flow Dance and Movement Center, 200 Crestview Rd., 7-8:30 p.m., click here for tickets.

Challenge your partner and yourself with this mindful practice to support and strengthen each other through yoga poses built for two.

www.flux-flow.com

8. Valentine’s Day at Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live!, 7:30 p.m., click here for tickets.

For an all-inclusive night of a three-course banquet and a show, head to Shadowbox Live. In addition to dinner and the show, there will be glasses of champagne and a rose for your sweetheart.

www.shadowboxlive.org

9. Beer and Cupcake Pairing by Platform Beer Co. and Piece of Cake Bakery

Platform Beer Co., 6-9 p.m., click here for tickets.

If wine and cheese sound too boujee for you and yours, make your way to Platform Beer Co. for a beer and cupcake pairing that will be sure to satisfy. Four brews will be paired with delicious cupcakes.

www.platformbeer.co

10. SPARK Workshop on the 5 Love Languages

Seventh Son Brewing Co., 7:30-9:30 p.m., click here for tickets.

Head to Seventh Son Brewing Co. to take part in this relationship-building workshop about the 5 love languages. Enjoy the local beer and the food trucks on-site.

www.seventhsonbrewing.com

11. Food and Wine Tasting at Franklin Park Conservatory

Franklin Park Conservatory, 6-10 p.m., click here for tickets.

Wishing for an exotic Valentine’s getaway? Walk through the beautiful gardens and displays at the Franklin Park Conservatory while enjoying the delicious hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne. Be sure to reserve your spot in advance.

www.fpconservatory.org

12. Carriage Rides and Dinner at Easton

Easton Town Center, 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride around the beautiful Easton Town Center and choose from the numerous delicious restaurants for the perfect dinner date.

www.eastontowncenter.com

13. Metalwork Date Night

Central Ohio School of Metalwork, 1376 River St., 6:30-9:30 p.m., click here for tickets.

The Central Ohio School of Metalwork is hosting its first-ever date night workshop, offering the chance to forge a heart-shaped key hook, cast jewelry, create leather roses and more. Snacks and drinks will be provided, as well as safety glasses.

www.cosommetalworks.com

14. Couples Night at Capital Axe Throwing

Capital Axe Throwing, 6124 Busch Blvd., Noon-10 p.m., click here for tickets.

Give ax-throwing a shot with your significant other at Capital Axe Throwing for their special couple’s night. You don’t want to miss this opportunity!

www.capitalaxethrowing.com

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer.