Highball Halloween takes over the Short North for a night of fashion and fun

Since 2008, the Short North Alliance has hosted an annual event celebrating art, culture and fashion so grand that it has been dubbed the nation’s most elaborate costume party. What began as a small celebration of art and fashion has since evolved into a central Ohio staple for the Halloween season.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Short North Alliance

Highball Halloween returns to the Short North Arts District on Saturday, Oct. 26, and this year, the celebration is free to the public.

From costume contests to live entertainment, Highball has it all. However, according to Executive Director of the Short North Alliance Betsy Pandora, one element that truly makes the event shine is the Costume Couture Fashion Show.

“It’s really what makes Highball different and unique,” Pandora says. “It truly celebrates the fashion and fantasy of the Halloween season.”

The fashion show features six teams of designers competing for a cash prize to create the most captivating Halloween costume. The costumes are showcased in a collection, complete with a centerpiece style. In this 45-minute show, creativity blossoms with Halloween-inspired couture.

Though Highball Halloween has hosted countless talented creators, Pandora recalls one designer who truly embodies the spirit of the event. Shiree Houf, a long time participant in the fashion show, recently competed in the International World of Wearable Art competition in New Zealand, where she showcased a design from Highball.

While the Costume Couture Fashion Show is reserved for selected artists, those looking to flaunt their spooky style can still win big in public costume contests.

Beyond fashion contests, there is plenty to enjoy this year. Nina West will host the evening and take the stage later in the night for a fabulous performance. Additional performances include Anna and the Annadroids, the Short North Stage and more.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Short North Alliance

New this year is the Highball Bazaar, a makers’ market curated in partnership with Matchmakers Market featuring several dozen vendors that opens at 2 p.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m..

“We thought it would be a meaningful way to extend the event and support the small business community of fashionable and fun Halloween-oriented makers here in central Ohio,” Pandora says.

As guests enjoy eccentric styles and performances, they can sip on cocktails from Middle West Spirits and beer while choosing from various food vendors. Although the event is free, VIP tickets are available for those looking to elevate their experience. The Mikey’s Late Night Slice VIP Party includes perks such as drink tickets, complimentary food, a private tented area and premium viewing for performances.

All proceeds from ticket and beverage sales go toward supporting the Short North Alliance’s efforts to elevate public art in Columbus. The Alliance plans several public art projects each year, and this event strengthens its work to keep art alive in the city.

“Whether it’s our summer spray mural series or permanent public art installations that find their way into the community, Highball really plays a role in amplifying the presence of artists in our community,” Pandora says.

With Columbus boasting the third-largest fashion and design workforce in the country, Highball Halloween serves as a place to both celebrate and strengthen the central Ohio fashion community. And don’t worry, the celebration doesn’t end when the clock strikes midnight. For those wanting to continue the party, the official Highball afterparty will take place at Parlay, running from 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Though Highball showcases some of the city’s top artists, you don’t need to be a fashion expert to enjoy the event

“What’s really approachable about the event is that you don’t need to have the greatest fashion sense or the best Halloween costume to truly enjoy every piece of it,” Pandora says. “But if you do, we have a place for you.”

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.