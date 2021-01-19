Grab the champagne for a romantic night in

Join Grammy-nominated musicians Dave Koz and Brian McKnight with special guest Sheléa in a one night only Valentine’s Day Eve virtual concert, A Romantic Night In.

Koz believes this show will be the perfect addition to a romantic evening.

“Pour a glass of wine, dip some strawberries in chocolate and leave it to us to provide the musical magic!” says Koz.

CAPA will be streaming this concert on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. via Looped. Tickets are $35 per device and include a digital copy of Dave Koz A Romantic Night In EP, a collection of the saxophonist’s most romantic songs.

One-on-one meet and greets and other VIP experiences are also available.

This concert follows two widely successful livestream concerts Koz hosted in 2020. The first came with the release of his newest album, A New Day, and the second included an all-star line-up of musicians performing holiday hits in Dave Koz & Friends: The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020.

DALE M PETERSON

McKnight, performing as a vocalist in A Romantic Night In, is known for a range of talents. The R&B singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer has released 15 albums and sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. His work has earned him 16 Grammy nominations.

Sheléa is a singer, songwriter, musician, producer and actress. Considered a vocal powerhouse, she combines pop, jazz, R&B and soul to bring a contemporary spark to traditional classics. Some of her most notable performance venues include the White House, Library of Congress, Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event! Tickets are on sale now at www.capa.com.

A portion of the profits will be donated to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill children.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.