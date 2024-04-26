Glamping from East to West

There’s no shame in the game when it comes to determining which style of camping fits your needs best, and comfort should always be top priority. For travelers to the east and west coasts, glamping goes above and beyond expectations.

The term “glamping” – glorious camping – refers to an upgraded style of camping that often entails an overnight stay in a cabin or camper, providing all the amenities of a hotel with the experience of sleeping under the stars. With options ranging from glamorized tents to extravagant RV-style overnight arrangements, there are countless glamping options.

East Coast

Collective Retreats is a glamping resort with several locations including one on Governor’s Island, New York. An eight-minute ferry ride from Manhattan allows you to experience New York from a different perspective. Luxury camping at Collective Retreats includes climate-controlled tents fitted with plush beds, bathroom amenities and kitchen services.

Collective Retreats makes it possible to visit the city from the comfort of an outdoor oasis. The retreat includes traditional camping activities such as campfires and live music, while infusing some more modern interests such as morning yoga and cocktail hours for those who are interested.

This re-imagined hotel experience is unlike any other, with views of the water and skyline that surround the island. With a variety of accommodations, Collective Retreats is perfect for families, friend groups and solo travelers.

With New York City only minutes away, there are endless activities to enjoy in the city during the day before you return to your quiet oasis for the night.

West Coast

Located off the southern coast of California, Catalina Island Conservancy hosts a variety of campgrounds and glamping options. There are three campgrounds along the Trans-Catalina trail that require several miles of hiking for those who enjoy a truly remote experience. Though the Black Jack, Little Harbor and Parsons Landing campsites are more rugged sites, they offer scenic views of the island’s picturesque landscape.

If backcountry hiking and camping isn’t on your agenda, the island of Santa Catalina offers two main locations for leisure and lodging: Two Harbors and Avalon.

Located on the western end of the island is the village of Two Harbors, offering everything from

luxury cabins to lodging, making it the perfect spot for a quick weekend getaway or an extended vacation.

The village also has luxury dining and outdoor recreational activities, offering everything from day hikes and boating to exploring the nearby shops and enjoying a relaxing evening by the water.

For those entering the island from its southeastern point, the city of Avalon offers similar lodging and camping amenities. Luxury hotels and cabins are available throughout the coast, along with a variety of restaurants. With endless activities, from ocean tours to beach shops and a vibrant nightlife, Avalon is packed with relaxation and excitement.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.