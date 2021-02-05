Spirit Animal exhibit to open at 3060 Gallery

The 3060 Gallery will exhibit a series of original pen and ink drawings by central Ohio-based artist Rebecca Burdock starting April 3.

Burdock uses intricate detailing with bold line work to create an eye-catching juxtaposition in her drawings of animals. She found the inspiration for this series when she overheard a family observing her artwork discussing which of her pieces were their spirit animal.

"(I see) a brotherhood between people and animals that can't be touched,” says Burdock. “Everyone can find common ground when they look into an animal's eyes. They have the power to speak."

The artistic process that Burdock describes is visceral. She doesn't usually plan her sketches ahead of time. Instead, she lets the pen carry her as the work develops. She hopes that her drawings bring joy to those who view them.

Although Burdock primarily works with pen in black and white on Bristol board, she is also interested in many other kinds of art. She's done work with acrylics and drawn over it, worked in textile design and began working in Dottism during quarantine.

In addition to creating her own works, she has found joy in teaching others how to express themselves through art. She offers online tutorials daily that have accumulated thousands of views.

Burdock has art on display in several locations throughout central Ohio. Most summers, she participates in the Westerville Music and Art Festival, and she typically exhibits at least twice a year.

She also recently became the director and curator of Highline Coffee Art Space, which is located in her hometown, Worthington.

"3060 Gallery is excited to show Rebecca's delightful pen and ink work that demonstrates the energy and versatility of the medium," says Kelly Reichert, resident director and owner of 3060 Gallery.

3060 Gallery shows local art and is completely artist-run. It's located in the Westgate area of Hilltop. The gallery is also a part of the Hilltop Art Hop collaboration with Third Way Cafe, Clay Street Ceramics and Design Refinery on the first Saturday of every month. It features two guest artists and has live music and light refreshments.

For more information, visit 3060artworks.net.

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant.